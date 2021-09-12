UP Meeting Election 2022: Shivsena’s large announcement – will contest on all 403 seats, too can alliance

UP Meeting Election 2022: Political agitation has larger in Uttar Pradesh in regards to the meeting elections. Elections are to be held right here simplest at first of 2022 subsequent 12 months and all of the political events try their easiest on this regard. In the course of all this, now Shiv Sena has additionally entered the electoral fight of Uttar Pradesh and has made it transparent that the birthday celebration will contest on all 403 seats within the state. This guess of Shiv Sena within the UP meeting elections can building up the trouble for the BJP within the elections.Additionally Learn – Sales space Vijay Abhiyan: BJP goals so as to add 100 contributors to every sales space in UP, make 1.5 crore new contributors

Shivsena to contest 403 seats in UP, 20 seats in Goa

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut nowadays mentioned that we can contest all of the seats in Uttar Pradesh and can contest on 20 seats in Goa elections as smartly. We will be able to do alliances for those elections additionally. On the identical time, at the resignation of CM Rupani in Gujarat, he mentioned that it's an interior topic of BJP.

That is BJP’s interior topic (Gujarat CM’s resignation). We’ll contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh on round 100 seats (overall 403 seats), which can happen subsequent 12 months. In Goa, we’ll contest elections on greater than 20 seats, we would possibly shape an alliance: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena %.twitter.com/im5V399A5n – ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

There could also be an alliance for the election

After this large announcement of contesting elections in UP and Goa, Shiv Sena has no longer but mentioned an alliance with every other political birthday celebration, however has surely indicated the potential for an alliance with the birthday celebration alliance within the coming days. can descend.

Shiv Sena to contest for all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections in 2022. The birthday celebration has no longer allied with every other political birthday celebration as of now however has signaled the potential for an alliance. %.twitter.com/qqdZz6FQXH – ANI (@ANI) 11th of September, 2021

This large allegation was once made at the Yogi govt of UP

In UP, Shiv Sena’s state leader Thakur Anil Singh mentioned that the legislation and order state of affairs in UP could be very unhealthy. In Kovid, even the manner of burning the lifeless our bodies weren’t discovered. The birthday celebration leader mentioned that there’s jungle raj within the state. The disparity of sisters and daughters is being robbed. In conjunction with this, the state govt could also be misbehaving with Brahmins.

Attacking the UP govt, he mentioned that within the identify of schooling, faculties around the state have amassed arbitrary charges. The federal government is mingled with the schooling mafia. Even after the order of the Very best Courtroom within the state, faculties around the state didn’t waive off 15% of the costs.