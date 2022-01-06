UP Meeting Election 2022: Sooner than the announcement of the meeting elections, the Yogi executive modified the DM of many districts

UP Meeting Election 2022: Meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh quickly UP Meeting Election 2022) is set to be introduced. Election fee (Election Fee) staff has visited the state and brought inventory of the entire arrangements. After the three-day consult with to the Election Fee that ended on 30 December 2021, Leader Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra (EC Sushil Chandra) had given detailed details about the arrangements. On this press convention, he had additionally talked in regards to the switch of officials appointed on the identical position for greater than 3 years. On Thursday, the state executive appointed greater than a dozen administrative officials (IAS Officer) has been transferred.Additionally Learn – SP attacked the ladies chief of BJP, said- Yogi executive failed to supply safety to BJP leaders

Even sooner than the notification of the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections used to be issued, Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi AdityanathThe federal government has transferred greater than a dozen IAS officials on Thursday. The District Magistrates of many districts together with Mau, Azamgarh were modified. Those transfers are being observed as the overall arrangements for the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh. The District Justice of the Peace of 5 districts and the Commissioner of Ayodhya were modified. Additionally Learn – UP Faculties Closed: Faculties as much as magnificence tenth were closed in UP, faculties must move just for vaccination

New District Magistrates were posted in Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Amethi and Shahjahanpur. Ayodhya Mandal Commissioner MP Agarwal has additionally been transferred. MP Aggarwal’s identify had arise with regards to purchasing land in Ramnagari Ayodhya. He has been made the commissioner of Devipatan department. Navdeep Rinwa, managing director of Uttar Pradesh State Street Delivery Company, has been entrusted with the accountability of commissioner of Ayodhya Mandal. Additionally Learn – PM Modi’s Punjab Talk over with: PM Modi’s safety lapse, Ferozepur rally cancelled; House Ministry seeks answer from Punjab Govt Are living Updates

District Justice of the Peace Amethi Arun Kumar has been despatched to the submit of DM Mau. Particular Secretary Meals and Logistics Rakesh Kumar Mishra will now be DM, Amethi. DM, Azamgarh Rajesh Kumar will now be the workforce officer of the Leader Secretary. Amrit Tripathi, the workforce officer of the Leader Secretary, has been despatched to the submit of DM Azamgarh. DM Ballia, Aditi Singh has been made Further Commissioner of Industrial Tax. DM, Shahjahanpur Inder Vikram Singh has now been entrusted with the accountability of DM, Ballia. Umesh Pratap Singh, who used to be posted as Director, Land Adhyay, Income Council, has been made DM, Shahjahanpur.

With this, Prerna Singh, who’s looking forward to posting, has been made CDO, Hapur. Amit Singh Bansal, who used to be DM, Mau, has been despatched to the submit of Particular Secretary, City Construction and Project Director, Swachh Bharat Project II. Shrihari Pratap Shahi, Venture Administrator, Higher Sharda Assistant Command House Construction Authority has been posted as Particular Secretary, Appointment and Group of workers. Joint Justice of the Peace Laxmi N posted in Agra has been posted in Kanpur Nagar at the identical submit.

(Enter – IANS)