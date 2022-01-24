UP Meeting Election 2022: Sooner than the elections, liquor and money price 32 lakhs recovered from two puts in UP

Noida : Uttar Pradesh Meeting Election 2022 (UP Meeting Election 2022) is to be voted in 7 levels. The primary section of polling is scheduled to be hung on February 10. Election Fee in opposition to unlawful actions together with liquor and cash transactionsElection Fee) is strict. In view of this, liquor and money had been seized from two puts in Uttar Pradesh. Gautam Buddha Nagar (Gautam Budh Nagar) and Mathura (MathuraLiquor price about Rs 32 lakh within the motion taken inAlcohol Seized) and confiscated about 3 and a part lakh rupees. Greater than 66 hundred liters of liquor was once being introduced from Delhi, whilst the motive force who was once detained with cash may no longer provide an explanation for in regards to the cash.Additionally Learn – Shivpal Singh Yadav: Via taking price of Netaji’s safety, he has ready political flooring for himself

Police of Gautam Budh Nagar district, adjoining to the rustic's capital Delhi, have allegedly seized Rs 2.71 lakh in money from a automotive all the way through the investigation of automobiles being executed in view of the meeting elections. Police Commissioner's spokesperson mentioned on Monday that police and flying squads have been checking automobiles in Noida's Sector 54 on Sunday night time in view of the meeting elections, all the way through which a automotive was once stopped for checking.

He mentioned that Rs 2.71 lakh in money was once recovered from the automobile and the automobile driving force failed to provide an explanation for the quantity. In step with the respectable, this quantity has been confiscated. He mentioned that the Source of revenue Tax Division has been knowledgeable on this regard. It's to be recognized that the vote casting within the district is to be hung on February 10.

Liquor price greater than 32 lakhs recovered in Mathura

Greater than 6600 liters of liquor price Rs 32 lakh has been seized close to Bajna on Nationwide Freeway 2 in Mathura on Sunday. The officers gave data on this regard. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover mentioned, ‘Police have recovered 550 bins full of several types of liquor. This liquor was once introduced from Delhi.

In step with the police, the restoration of liquor has been executed as a part of a joint operation through the Freeway Police Station and the Particular Running Staff. The consignment of liquor was once being taken to Agra. Grover mentioned that the arrested driving force – Jogender Singh (32), a resident of Jammu, has been despatched to prison in judicial custody.