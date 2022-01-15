UP Meeting Election 2022: SP candidate Nahid Hasan arrested in gangster act, despatched to prison

Nahid Hasan, Kairana, Samajwadi Birthday party, UP Meeting Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police lately on Saturday Samajwadi Birthday party (Samajwadi Birthday party candidate) Okay Kairana Seat (Kairana Meeting Seat) candidate from ( candidate) Nahid Hassan (Nahid Hasan) He has been arrested underneath the Gangster Act. The police arrested the absconding SP candidate and sitting MLA Nahid Hasan when he used to be going to fill his nomination. The police introduced him within the courtroom of Kairana, from the place the courtroom has ordered to ship the SP candidate to judicial custody for 14 days. The police has despatched the SP MLA to prison.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Know what CM Yogi advised PM Modi and JP Nadda once you have price ticket from Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Birthday party MLA and candidate from Kairana, Nahid Hasan arrested by way of the Police underneath the Gangster Act despatched to 14-day judicial custody by way of a Kairana courtroom (document picture) percent.twitter.com/ztYcpfjeCW – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2022

Additionally Learn – BSP Leader Mayawati gave a respond to Swami Prasad Maurya, known as SP anti-Dalit

In keeping with information company ANI, Samajwadi Birthday party for Uttar Pradesh meeting elections (Samajwadi Birthday party candidate) Kairana Meeting seat from (Kairana Meeting Seat) Nahid Hassan, the declared candidate, used to be arrested by way of the police lately underneath the Gangster Act. After this, the courtroom of Kairana despatched Nahid Hasan to judicial custody for 14 days. Nahid Hasan SP (Samajwadi Birthday party MLA) At the moment he’s an MLA. Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: CM Yogi will contest from Gorakhpur, now not Ayodhya-Mathura, Keshav Maurya from Sirathu, Mayawati mentioned this…

The existing MLA Nahid Hasan has been declared by way of the Samajwadi Birthday party as its candidate the day past. Please inform that Kairana meeting comes underneath Shamli district of UP.

The courtroom rejected the bail of Nahid Hasan in a case registered underneath the Gangster Act. SP candidate Nahid Hasan used to be sought after within the Gangster Act. The police arrested the SP candidate from Kairana Shamli Marg and introduced him within the Further District and Periods Court docket. On Saturday, Kairana SP candidate Nahid Hasan used to be going to the Collectorate for paintings associated with his nomination. On receiving the tips, the police arrested Nahid Hasan on Kairana Shamli Marg. Nahid Hasan, Samajwadi Birthday party’s candidate from Kairana in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, used to be arrested by way of the police on Saturday and produced earlier than the courtroom. From the place he used to be despatched to judicial custody for 14 days.

Kotwali Shamli police station in-charge Yashpal advised that on 6 February 2021, a case used to be registered in opposition to 40 accused together with SP candidate Nahid Hasan and his mom former MP Tabassum Hasan underneath Gangster Act in Shamli police station space. On this case, about 3 dozen accused had surrendered after coming to the police station. Former MP Tabassum Hasan has were given anticipatory bail from the courtroom up to now, whilst SP candidate Nahid Hasan used to be sought after. (Enter: IANS-ANI)