UP Meeting Election 2022: SP desires Mamata Banerjee to marketing campaign for them, celebration leaders will meet TMC leader nowadays

UP Meeting Election 2022: Samajwadi Birthday celebration (SP) Vice President Kiranmoy Nanda (Kiranmay Nanda) Stated that his celebration desires West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee to vote within the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. (UP Meeting Election 2022) I marketing campaign for SP. Nanda returned from Uttar Pradesh on Monday and this night time Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) There's a program to satisfy him at his place of dwelling. All over this, this matter shall be mentioned. Nanda stated that Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) The way in which he fought in opposition to the BJP within the Bengal meeting elections used to be extraordinary. The entire nation noticed that combat.

He stated that Samajwadi Birthday celebration President Akhilesh Yadav desires him to marketing campaign for us within the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. Banerjee had previous advised Akhilesh Yadav that she would marketing campaign for the celebration if wanted, with Nanda pronouncing the marketing campaign used to be most commonly being completed digitally because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

He praised Banerjee and stated that Mamata Banerjee is a sturdy chief and the best way she fought in opposition to the BJP is a lesson for all of the opposition. I'm right here to talk about the marketing campaign time table with him. I can meet him on Tuesday.