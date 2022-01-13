UP Meeting Election 2022: SP-RLD alliance launched checklist of 29 applicants, see right here

Samajwadi Birthday party-RLD applicants Checklist, UP Meeting Election 2022 Updates: Lucknow: Samajwadi Birthday party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has launched their first checklist of applicants for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections on Thursday. Out of the checklist of 29 applicants, 10 are from SP and 19 from LLD.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Akhilesh making an attempt to succeed in CM’s chair with the assistance of those 3 stairs

Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Birthday party-RLD alliance pronounces first checklist with 29 seats for the impending Meeting Polls percent.twitter.com/ufYc4DET2r – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2022

The Samajwadi Birthday party on Thursday declared applicants for 3 seats in Muzaffarnagar, one every in Ghaziabad and Meerut. Former cupboard minister Shahid Manzoor has been given price tag from Kithor in Meerut, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal in Muzaffarnagar and Chandan Gurjar from Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar. SP has declared Amar Buddy Sharma from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad and Rupesh Saini from Khatauli meeting constituency of Muzaffarnagar. SP has fielded Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Rafiq Ansari from Meerut, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhalauna, Salman Saeed from Kol, Zafar Alam from Aligarh, Kunwar Singh Vakil from Agra Cantt, Madhusudan Sharma from Agra Bah. Additionally Learn – Dharam Singh Saini’s giant declare met Akhilesh – 3-4 MLAs and ministers will depart BJP each day until January 20

Alternatively, Prasanna Choudhary from Shamli, Anil Kumar from Purkaji, Rajpal Saini from Khatauli, Munshi Ram from Nathaur, Ahmed Hameed from Baghpat, Madan Bhaiya from Loni,

Suresh Sharma from Modinagar, Gajraj Singh from Hapur, Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar, Haji Yunus from Bulandshahr, Dilnawaz Khan from Sayana, Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi from Khair, Pradeep Choudhary Guddu from Sadabad, Tejpal Singh from Chhata, Pritam Singh from Govardhan, from Baldev Babita Devi, Mahesh Kumar Jatav from Agra geographical region, Brijesh Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri, Rautan Singh from Khairagarh had been made applicants.

Uttar Pradesh Meeting Elections: First section notification might be issued on Friday

Lucknow: Notification for the primary section of Uttar Pradesh meeting elections might be issued on Friday. On this section, for a complete of 58 seats in 11 districts of the state.

Vote casting will happen. In keeping with the tips gained from the place of work of the Leader Electoral Officer, the notification for the primary spherical of meeting elections to be held in seven stages within the state might be issued on Friday and together with the method of submitting nominations will even get started. The final date for submitting nominations is January 21. Scrutiny of nomination papers might be completed on January 24 whilst names will also be withdrawn until January 27. Vote casting as in line with requirement might be hung on February 10 and counting of votes will happen on March 10.

Vote casting might be held for 58 meeting seats in 11 districts, 9 seats reserved for scheduled castes

Within the first section, polling might be held for 58 meeting seats in 11 districts of the state, out of which 9 seats are reserved for scheduled castes. Within the first section, there might be a fierce struggle between the applicants of various events in western Uttar Pradesh. Amongst those, the seats of Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Sardhana, Meerut and Noida can have a distinct eye. Many of the seats incorporated within the first section went to the BJP within the 2017 meeting elections. Vote casting for 403 seats within the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Meeting might be held in seven stages on February 10, 14, 20, 23 and 27 and on March 3 and seven.