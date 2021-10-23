UP Meeting Election 2022: Surprise to Congress and BSP in UP, many leaders left the birthday celebration and joined BJP

UP Meeting Election 2022: About one and a part dozen leaders of quite a lot of events together with Congress and BSP, together with Dr. Inderdev Singh, a four-time MLA from Bijnor, former MLAs, former applicants and workplace bearers of organizations have joined the BJP on Saturday. BJP’s state media in-charge Manish Dixit advised that the birthday celebration’s state president Swatantra Dev Singh were given the club of the birthday celebration to former MLAs, former applicants and distinguished leaders who got here from other districts on the birthday celebration’s state headquarters.Additionally Learn – CM indignant over expanding the jurisdiction of BSF in Punjab, wrote a letter to PM Modi announcing – believe this ‘black legislation’

In line with Dixit, Dr. Inderdev Singh, former MLA from Bijnor, Satish Kumar, former MLA from Nagina (reserved) seat, Chhote Singh Chauhan, former MLA from Jalaun, Omendra Kumar Verma, Congress candidate from Hardoi, Ankur Raj Tiwari, social employee from Sant Kabirnagar, BSP zonal Coordinator Ranjan Kumar Choudhary, Meena Kumari, former candidate of Hardoi Gopamau, Neeraj Kumar Verma, former BSP candidate from Pathardeva in Deoria got BJP club.

He advised that Shashilata Chauhan used to be the chairman of Kasganj Municipality thrice, Sushil Chaudhary of Saharanpur, Kuldeep Bhati of Gautam Budh Nagar, Mahesh Tiwari, former District Panchayat member of Jalaun, Rohita Saxena, chief of Aam Aadmi Celebration Kanpur, former Jalaun. Lok Sabha candidate Girish Awasthi, Congress chief from Bijnor Rohit Kumar Ravi and President of Pradhan Sangh and Sanyogita Chauhan, head of Attari village in Lucknow additionally joined the BJP in conjunction with their supporters. In this instance, BJP State Basic Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla and state co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey had been additionally provide.