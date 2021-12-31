UP Meeting Election 2022: Surprise to SP in Varanasi, MLA Shatrudra Prakash joins BJP

UP Meeting Election 2022: Samajwadi Birthday celebration forward of UP meeting elections (Samajwadi Birthday celebration) Has were given a large setback in Varanasi. Shatrudra Prakash, SP MLA from Varanasi (Shatrudra Prakash) Left SP and joined BJP. Shatrudra Prakash was once related to the Samajwadi Birthday celebration from his scholar lifestyles. Former minister Shatrudra Prakash BJP at its state headquarters right here on Friday (BJP) joined in. Shatrudra Prakash joined the BJP within the presence of Samajwadi Birthday celebration’s state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh.Additionally Learn – New Yr Present of Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath to ASHA employees, now they are going to get double honorarium and two years arrears

Banaras Hindu College (BHU) Shatrudra Prakash joined politics whilst finding out in (Shatrudra Prakash) Elected for the primary time in 1974 as a member of the Legislative Meeting from Varanasi Cantonment as a candidate of the Socialist Birthday celebration. 3 years later, he was once once more elected as a Janata Birthday celebration candidate from the similar constituency.

Shatrudra Prakash received the elections in 1985 as a Lok Dal candidate and in 1989 as a Janata Dal candidate. He was once a cupboard minister within the Uttar Pradesh govt led by means of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Top Minister Narendra Modi after inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Hall by means of Shatrudra Prakash (Narendra Modi) was once praised. Lately, right through the wintry weather consultation of the state legislature, he once more invited Modi and Yogi Adityanath within the Legislative Council to make the Vishwanath Dham temple advanced spacious and lovely. (Yogi Adityanath) was once congratulated.