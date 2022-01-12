UP Meeting Election 2022: Swami Maurya’s problem is now the final nail within the coffin of BJP, glance forward…

UP Meeting Election 2022: Ahead of the UP elections, the BJP is dealing with a setback. Swami Prasad Maurya, who was once a minister within the Yogi govt, who introduced to depart the celebration on Tuesday, has given a tricky problem to the BJP. He has mentioned that what number of ministers and MLAs are leaving BJP with me, I can now not inform now. Simply stay taking a look forward, what occurs. He mentioned that it is going to be introduced on 14th. After that it’s the birthday of BSP supremo Mayawati. I can divulge sooner than that. He instructed journalists within the press convention that for those who take me back to the fact, I additionally congratulate him on his birthday.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Electoral stir in UP, BJP once more will get a setback, SP assembly continues, LIVE Updates

Maurya mentioned tauntingly that Modi ji had mentioned that he calls us low, that is why he opposes, influenced by way of his considering, I went to BJP. However right here there's simplest plunder. The backwards had been marginalized. Repeatedly I put the subject of social justice, deficient and backward in entrance of the highest management however no listening to was once held.

Taking a jibe, Swami Prasad Maurya mentioned that the road begins from the place I stand. I can sign up for Samajwadi Celebration on January 14… I've now not gained any name from any large or small baby-kisser. Had he been alert on time and labored on public problems, the BJP wouldn't have confronted this. That is why stay up for January 14 and notice what occurs. It's the final nail in BJP's coffin.