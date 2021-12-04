UP Meeting Election 2022: This time 257 folks will be unable to contest the meeting elections, the Election Fee mentioned – they’re ineligible, know the explanation

UP Meeting Election 2022: A complete of 257 folks of the state will be unable to take a look at their good fortune on this time’s UP meeting elections. The Election Fee has declared those 257 folks ineligible for elections. The cause of that is that within the ultimate Lok Sabha and meeting elections, those folks didn’t give the main points in their election bills to the Election Fee in a well timed and proper way, until one month after the election and the consequences got here. In step with knowledge gained from the place of business of the Leader Electoral Officer of the state, out of those 257 folks, 34 folks contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the rest 213 folks have been applicants within the 2017 Legislative Meeting elections.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Yogi executive will distribute unfastened smartphones and drugs, a wave of happiness a number of the adolescence. Will have to Watch

Maximum disqualified unbiased applicants

In step with the guidelines gained from the Election Fee, out of those 257 disqualified folks, the utmost quantity is of unbiased applicants, however the applicants of a few main political events have additionally submitted the main points in their election bills to the Fee correctly after the result of the ultimate meeting elections. Now not given or no longer given in any respect.

Allow us to tell that amongst those main events, 12 applicants are from Rashtriya Lok Dal and after this six applicants are from Peace Birthday celebration, 5 from NCP, 4 every from CPI and BSP, whilst two from AIMIM and two from Nishad Birthday celebration, CPIML. There also are two applicants concerned on this. A candidate of Congress birthday celebration has additionally been declared ineligible for non-submission of main points of election bills. They all were stopped from contesting elections for 365 days, this era will finish handiest after the Legislative Meeting elections to be held in February-March subsequent yr.

This time the Election Fee has proven strictness

On this yr’s 2022 meeting elections, the Election Fee has made preparations to turn on the Election Expenditure Manager in addition to a distinct investigation crew of officials of the Source of revenue Tax Division for day-to-day tracking of the election bills of the applicants. This time there can also be strict tracking of giving notes and liquor temptations and so forth. to the citizens in lieu of votes.