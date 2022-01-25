UP Meeting Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath mentioned assault on Akhilesh, a gun is working in his veins

UP Meeting Election 2022: The political rhetoric is happening forward of the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. UP Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Birthday party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Birthday party leaders, pronouncing they weren’t ‘socialists’ however ‘tamanchawadis’. Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi tweeted, “Those that don’t assume Pakistan is an enemy, Jinnah appears to be a pal. What may also be mentioned about his training and initiation. They name themselves socialists, however in fact that ‘tamanchaism’ is working of their veins.Additionally Learn – Surprise to Congress forward of UP elections, RPN Singh quits birthday celebration, speculations of becoming a member of BJP

Allow us to tell that previous Yogi Adityanath had fiercely criticized the SP for nominating Nahid Hasan because the birthday celebration's candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. Yogi had mentioned, "That is their social justice." In a case registered in opposition to UP MLA Nahid Hasan beneath the Gangster Act, the police arrested him from Shamli, and then he has been despatched to prison.

Allow us to let you know that on Monday, BJP chief Sambit Patra had focused Akhilesh Yadav and mentioned that, beneath the management of Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh is the most secure state as of late. There was building in UP after the yr 2017. He mentioned that on one hand the entire nation is celebrating the basis day of Uttar Pradesh. On the identical time, SP chief and previous UP Leader Minister Akhilesh Yadav mentioned in an interview that Pakistan isn't an enemy of India.

Patra additional says that Akhilesh does now not assume Pakistan is an enemy of India. It will have to now not also be engaged as a result of how can person who is in love with Jinnah deny like to Pakistan. He mentioned that Akhilesh has made Kasab a celeb campaigner. If Yakub Memon was once alive, Akhilesh would have given him a price ticket too.