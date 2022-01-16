UP Meeting Election: AIMIM launched the primary checklist of applicants, tickets given to those 9 other people

UP Meeting Election: AIMIM birthday party leader Asaduddin Owaisi has launched the primary checklist of applicants in view of the UP Meeting elections 2022. The names of 9 applicants were introduced on this checklist. Within the first checklist launched via Owaisi, the names of applicants were introduced from Saharanpur, Bareilly, Meerut, Hapur and Ghaziabad. Allow us to tell that previous the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration had launched the primary checklist of 107 applicants previously.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Former minister Dara Singh Chouhan joins SP, lashed out at BJP in presence of Akhilesh

who were given the price tag

Dr. Mahtab- Loni (Ghaziabad)

Furkan Choudhary- Garh Mukteshwar (Hapur)

Haji Arif – Dhaulona (Hapur)

Rafat Khan – Siwal Khas (Meerut)

Zeeshan Alam – Sardhana (Meerut)

Taslim Aham – Kithor (Meerut)

Amjad Ali- Behat (Saharanpur)

Shaheen Raza Khan- Bareilly (Bareilly)

Margub Hasan – Saharanpur Dehat (Saharanpur)

BJP launched the checklist of applicants

Previous on Saturday, in view of the UP meeting elections, BJP has launched the primary checklist of applicants. All the way through this, the names of 107 applicants have been introduced. The names of applicants were introduced for 57 seats out of 58 seats within the first section and 48 out of 55 seats in the second one section. Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the meeting elections from Gorakhpur town. Whilst Keshav Prasad Maurya goes to contest from Sirathu, Pankaj Singh from Noida, Dhirendra Singh from Jewar.