UP Meeting Election: Congress birthday celebration launched 2d checklist, 16 ladies incorporated in 41 applicants

UP Meeting Election: Political upheaval continues within the state after the announcement of the dates for the 2022 meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh. The second one checklist of applicants has been launched by means of the Congress Birthday party. The Congress birthday celebration has nominated 16 ladies applicants from the checklist of 41 applicants. The names of fifty ladies applicants also are incorporated within the checklist of 125 applicants within the first checklist launched previous.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Zee Opinion Ballot published the temper of the folk of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi is at the vanguard

Those ladies were given tickets

Saharanpur Nagar- Sukhwinder Kaur

Chhatwal – Dr. Yashmin Rana

Thakurdwara – Dr. Salma Agha Ansari

Bilari – Kalpana Singh

Chandausi – Mythless

Sahibabad – Sangeeta Tyagi

Modi- Neeraj Kumar Prajapati

Hapur – Bhavna Valmiki

grown-up Poonam Pandit

Debai – Sunita Sharma

Neatly- Monica Suryavanshi

English- Preeti Dhangar

Hive – Poonam Devi

Mant- Suman Choudhary

Nawabganj- Usha Gangwar

Akbarpur – Priyanka Jaiswal Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Congress MLA Aditi Singh Resigns, Samajwadi Birthday party MLA Joins BJP

Additionally Learn – Energy Politics of Poorvanchal: First use of muscle energy in Purvanchal politics, tale of Harishankar Tiwari and Shriprakash Shukla