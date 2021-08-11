UP Meeting Election: Congress passed over the duty of UP elections to those leaders, Sonia Gandhi launched the record

UP Meeting Election: Congress has began arrangements in view of the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections. Congress has constituted the State Election Committee for the elections. It has the names of many vital leaders. This record has been authorized by way of Sonia Gandhi.Additionally Learn – Punjab Information: CM Amarinder met Sonia Gandhi amidst discussions on reshuffle in Punjab cupboard – mentioned those problems

In line with a observation issued by way of Congress Common Secretary KC Venugopal, Congress President Sonia Gandhi authorized the proposal to represent the State Election Committee. Ajay Kumar Lallu, Salman Khurshid, Rajiv Shukla, senior leaders Mohsina Kidwai, Nirmal Khatri, Pramodi Tiwari, PL Poonia, RPN Singh, Rajesh Mishra, Begum Noor Bano and plenty of different leaders have were given position on this committee. Meeting elections are proposed in Uttar Pradesh in February-March subsequent yr.

The Congress birthday party has been lively for a very long time for the arrangements for the UP meeting elections. Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi stays lively in Uttar Pradesh referring to problems. Priyanka Gandhi is incessantly an attacker at the Yogi executive in UP and is incessantly observed roaming within the spaces.