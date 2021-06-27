UP Meeting Election: Owaisi’s birthday party will battle on 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, will tie up with this birthday party

UP Meeting Election: After appearing ‘higher’ within the Bihar meeting elections, AIMIM on Sunday introduced to contest 100 seats within the 2022 meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi mentioned that they’re going to contest the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Birthday celebration and Sankalp Morcha, an alliance of smaller events. Additionally Learn – UP district Panchayat Election: SBSP leader Rajbhar declares fortify to SP in elections

The Hyderabad MP tweeted in Hindi and introduced that his birthday party would contest the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. Owaisi in most cases offers messages on social media in English. Owaisi tweeted, "With appreciate to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Meeting, now we have made up our minds to box our applicants on 100 seats. The birthday party has began the method of shortlisting the applicants and now we have additionally launched the candidate utility shape.

In any other tweet, he mentioned, "We're with OP Rajbhar sahib 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha'. There was no communicate with us and any birthday party in reference to elections or alliances," he mentioned. Meeting elections are due in Uttar Pradesh subsequent yr. Within the Bihar meeting elections, AIMIM contested 20 seats and gained 5 seats.

