UP Meeting Elections 2022: Large blow to Congress ahead of UP meeting elections, Jitin Prasad will sign up for BJP

UP Meeting Elections 2022: There’s nonetheless a protracted extend within the meeting elections in UP, however ahead of the elections, the Congress might get a large setback. In UP, veteran Congress chief Jitin Prasada goes to enroll in BJP. Nowadays he has met BJP chief cum Union Minister Piyush Goyal at his place of abode. After this information, a large stir has began in UP ahead of the meeting elections. Additionally Learn – Is Jitin Prasada, a veteran Congress chief going to enroll in BJP, reached Piyush Goyal’s space

Allow us to tell that BJP MP and Nationwide Spokesperson Anil Baluni had made a tweet on Wednesday morning. This was once the tweet- Nowadays a veteran character will sign up for the birthday celebration at BJP Headquarters at 1 pm. After this tweet, many speculations had been being made, and then Jitin Prasad’s assembly with Piyush Goyal has showed his tweet. Additionally Learn – UP Politics: The marketplace of political hypothesis is sizzling in UP, Radha Mohan Singh abruptly arrives in Lucknow, meets the Governor

Congress chief Jitin Prasada reaches Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s place of abode in Delhi, Prasada most likely to enroll in BJP at 1 pm. %.twitter.com/Tfr0wOGvuG Additionally Learn – Yogi Adityanath’s Political Adventure: Glad Birthday UP CM Yogi Adityanath – ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Allow us to let you know that Kunwar Jitin Prasad is the younger face of the Congress, who belongs to the royal circle of relatives of Uttar Pradesh, who received the Lok Sabha elections two times, in Manmohan Singh’s cupboard, the Ministry of Human Useful resource Building and the duty of Minister of State in necessary ministries like Petroleum and Herbal Gasoline. was once treated. Jitin Prasad, who’s counted amongst the sort of giant face in UP, is bound to get a large setback for the birthday celebration from the Congress to the BJP.