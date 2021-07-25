UP Meeting Elections 2022: Owaisi does no longer approve of alliance with SP, AIMIM chief mentioned this giant factor

UP Meeting Elections 2022: Even though the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh are going to be held subsequent 12 months, however any further the manipulation and rhetoric has began. No person is aware of whose, with whom, when the electoral alliance shall be held. However the spherical of hypothesis continues. At the hypothesis concerning the alliance between Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Birthday celebration and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, birthday party leader Asaduddin Owaisi has now grew to become water.Additionally Learn – Karnataka: Yeddyurappa mentioned at the appointment of Dalit CM – I am hoping to get tips from the prime command via night time

AIMIM AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi has vehemently denied studies of an alliance with Samajwadi Birthday celebration within the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections.

AIMIM Uttar Pradesh President Shaukat Ali has mentioned, "We now have by no means mentioned that AIMIM can tie up with SP at the situation that Akhilesh Yadav will make a Muslim chief Deputy Leader Minister if voted to energy." We categorically deny this as neither I nor AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi have made those statements.

Ali additional mentioned, ‘We had most effective mentioned that the Samajwadi Birthday celebration got here to energy within the remaining elections after you have 20 according to cent Muslim votes, however they didn’t make any Muslim as Deputy Leader Minister.’ If truth be told, Asaduddin Owaisi had reportedly mentioned on Saturday that he’s in a position to forge an alliance with the birthday party if SP leader Akhilesh Yadav consents to make a Muslim MLA as deputy leader minister in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi’s birthday party will contest on 100 seats in UP

Previous, the AIMIM had introduced that it could contest 100 seats within the UP meeting elections. There are 110 meeting seats within the state the place about 30 to 39 % of the electorate are Muslims. On the identical time, this share is 40-49 in 44 seats and 50-65 % in 11 seats. Allow us to tell that within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi didn’t contest a unmarried seat in UP.