UP Meeting Elections 2022: Temperature rises in UP Meeting elections, Jitin Prasada joins BJP

UP Meeting Elections 2022: There's nonetheless an extended extend within the meeting elections in UP, however ahead of the elections, the Congress has suffered a big setback. In UP, veteran Congress chief Jitin Prasad has left the hand of Congress and joined BJP. As of late he went to the place of abode of BJP chief cum Union Minister Piyush Goyal and met him. And then Piyush Goyal duly were given him the club of BJP. After this information, a large stir has began in UP ahead of the meeting elections.

Jitin attacked Congress once he joined BJP – no longer me, my paintings will discuss

After taking club of the birthday party on the BJP headquarters, Jitin Prasad stated that he has taken the verdict of leaving the Congress and becoming a member of the BJP very moderately. He stated that if there's any political birthday party within the title of the country, it's the handiest BJP. Jitin stated that the birthday party I used to be in, I began feeling that we have got began doing politics.

Delhi: Congress chief Jitin Prasada joins BJP at BJP headquarters in presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Jitin stated that politics is a medium, birthday party could also be a medium, but if we can’t offer protection to the pursuits of the folks, then what’s the significance of such politics. He stated, “I don’t need to discuss a lot, my paintings will discuss. As a BJP employee, I will be able to paintings for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.”

Allow us to tell that BJP MP and Nationwide Spokesperson Anil Baluni had made a tweet on Wednesday morning. This used to be the tweet- As of late a veteran character will sign up for the birthday party at BJP Headquarters at 1 pm. After this tweet, many speculations had been being made, and then Jitin Prasad's assembly with Piyush Goyal has showed his tweet.

Allow us to inform you that Kunwar Jitin Prasad is the younger face of the Congress, who belongs to the royal circle of relatives of Uttar Pradesh, who gained the Lok Sabha elections two times, in Manmohan Singh’s cupboard, the Ministry of Human Useful resource Building and the duty of Minister of State in essential ministries like Petroleum and Herbal Gasoline. used to be treated. Jitin Prasad, who’s counted amongst this type of large face in UP, is certain to get a large setback for the birthday party from the Congress to the BJP.