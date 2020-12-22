UP: Middle age thrown acid at CCTV, 17-year-old student returning from coaching

Uttar Pradesh, Bahraich NEWS: A middle-aged man hurled a flammable substance at an intermediate student returning from coaching in Bahraich city of Uttar Pradesh, causing his forehead and hand to burn. The girl is rushed to the hospital immediately. This incident has been captured on CCTV. Local citizens and police said that the teenager was immediately taken to the hospital where her condition is being told normal. Action is being taken against the accused under Rasuka. Also Read – World Largest Mask: Khadi to be world’s largest mask, to be world record

Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjaya Singh said on Monday that a 17-year-old girl resident of Nazirpura Mohalla of the city was returning from coaching on Monday, on the way to Duldul House, an elderly person threw some flammable substance at her, causing her right hand and forehead 10. Up to 15 percent have been scorched.

The ASP said that the girl said in her statement that the person who threw the inflammable substance on her seemed to be middle-aged and a drug addict. He said that the CCTV footage collected from the scene shows the face of the girl who attacked the girl. Efforts are being made to arrest him by forming teams on the basis of footage and other evidence. Singh said that the attacker will be identified and arrested soon. He said that action will be taken against the accused under the National Security Act (Rasuka).