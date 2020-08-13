UP: MLA Vijay Mishra said that life is in danger, said – I am a Brahmin, that’s why an encounter can happen anytime

Bhadohi: Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra (Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra) in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh has described his life as a threat. He has released a video saying that I am such an insolent that I am a Brahmin and I can be killed anytime. My encounter can be done. The MLA said that many mafia and political opponents of Purvanchal are plotting. Bhadohi is on the lookout for capture in the panchayati elections. With this, the police can also arrest and kill me. Today I can be murdered. Also Read – Why electricity lost in UP on Janmashtami day, STF will investigate, CM Yogi ordered

MLA Vijay Mishra said, "My wife Ramlali and son Vishnu are being implicated in a fake case." He alleged that he is being harassed as a Brahmin, as he has been a Brahmin and an MLA for four times."

Legislator explained the reason for harassment

Vijay Mishra is seen saying in the video that all this is happening with him so that a mafia of Benares or Chandauli can come here and contest the election. They are also talking about contesting elections for any son of Ballia, so they can be killed. In fact, the MLA has been accused by his relative Krishnamohan Tiwari, resident of Dhanapur village, of forcibly staying in the house and making a will to force his property to be given to his son. Tiwari has filed a lawsuit against the MLA, his wife MLC Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra at Gopiganj police station on 7 August. MLA Vijay Mishra started his political journey from Congress. After this, SP and later Nishad joined the party.

Police denied the statement

On this statement of the MLA, Bhadohi police issued a statement on Twitter saying, “A video was released by MLA Vijay Mishra on August 13 with the aim of diverting attention from his criminal acts based on untrue facts and spreading confusion in public.” There are 73 prosecutions against him. He has been given a gunner for safety. The allegations made in the video are untrue and baseless. “