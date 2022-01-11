UP: MLA’s daughter appealed to the federal government to search out her father, stated – no longer neatly, uncle took her to Lucknow

UP Information Replace: Amidst reviews of Swami Prasad Maurya becoming a member of the Samajwadi Birthday celebration after resigning from the Yogi Adityanath cupboard and BJP club, his daughter Riya Shakya has appealed to the federal government to search out him. Riya Shakya, daughter of BJP MLA Vinay Shakya from Bidhuna, UP, at the information of her father becoming a member of the Samajwadi Birthday celebration stated, “My father’s well being isn’t neatly. We’re operating for BJP within the house, however our uncle took my father to Lucknow. I request the federal government to assist us hint my father’s whereabouts. This information has are available in a tweet via information company ANI.Additionally Learn – Whose price ticket will likely be minimize, consider in whom? Essential assembly of BJP relating to UP meeting elections, Shah and Yogi additionally attended

My father isn’t neatly. We’re operating for BJP within the house however our uncle took my father to Lucknow. I request executive to assist us to find the whereabouts of my father: Riya Shakya, daughter of UP MLA Vinay Shakya on reviews of his father becoming a member of the Samajwadi celebration %.twitter.com/MLPNDmoqPw – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2022

Additionally Learn – Swami Prasad Maurya’s BJP MP Daughter Sanghamitra Claims Father Has Now not Joined Any Birthday celebration But

After the resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya, MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati from Tindwari meeting seat in Banda district, Roshan Lal Verma, MLA from Tilhar meeting seat in Shahjahanpur district and Bhagwati Sagar, MLA from Bilhaur seat of Kanpur Dehat, additionally resigned from the BJP lately. Additionally Learn – Commentary of Minister of Yogi Govt of UP, I’m and will likely be in BJP, It’s not that i am leaving the celebration

Lately, the scoop of minister Swami Prayad Maurya’s resignation first got here to the fore when SP leader Yadav shared Maurya’s image with him and tweeted, “Swami Prasad Maurya, a well-liked chief preventing for social justice and equality and with him. Hearty welcome and greetings to all of the different leaders, staff and supporters coming to the SP! There will likely be a revolution of social justice – there will likely be a transformation in twenty.

Swami Prasad Maurya’s daughter Sanghamitra said- My father didn’t sign up for any celebration

Within the backdrop of news of Swami Prasad Maurya becoming a member of the Samajwadi Birthday celebration after resigning from the Yogi Adityanath cupboard and club of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration, his daughter and BJP MP from Badaun Sanghamitra Maurya claimed that her father has no longer joined any celebration but. Huh. Sanghamitra stated that Maurya would announce his additional technique within the subsequent two days.

The daddy has without a doubt resigned however…

After Maurya’s resignation from the cupboard and BJP, Samajwadi Birthday celebration President Akhilesh Yadav has welcomed him into the SP via sharing his image with him on Twitter. After this the tips of Maurya becoming a member of the SP unfold abruptly. On the other hand, on this regard, in a dialog with ‘PTI/Bhasha’ over telephone with BJP MP and Maurya’s daughter Sanghamitra Maurya, he stated that his father has without a doubt resigned however has no longer but joined the Samajwadi Birthday celebration or another celebration.

Even in 2016 when father left BSP, the video of that used to be viral.

When requested that the put up of Swami Prasad Maurya with Akhilesh Yadav goes viral on social media and Yadav is welcoming Maurya to his celebration. Sanghamitra stated, “Even in 2016, when father had left the BSP, Shivpal Yadav used to be the primary to position his image with him on social media, that put up additionally went viral. Sanghamitra stated, “My father has obviously informed the media lately that he’s going to come to a decision his technique after two days and disclose it.”

SP leader Yadav tweeted sharing Maurya’s image with him

Considerably, after Maurya’s resignation, SP leader Yadav tweeted, sharing an image of Maurya with him, Swami Prasad Maurya, a well-liked chief who fought for social justice and equality and all different leaders, staff and supporters who got here with him. Hearty welcome and greetings in SP! There will likely be a revolution of social justice – there will likely be a transformation in twenty. (enter language)