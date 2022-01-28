UP MLC Election 2022: Announcement of elections in two levels for 36 seats of Legislative Council in UP

UP MLC Election 2022: The Election Fee on Friday mentioned that biennial elections for 36 Legislative Council seats in 35 native frame constituencies in Uttar Pradesh might be held in two levels on March 3 and seven. The time period of its individuals ends on March 7. In a commentary, the Election Fee mentioned that there are two seats within the Mathura-Etah-Mainpuri native frame constituency, for which separate elections might be held.Additionally Learn – BJP President JP Nadda campaigns door-to-door in UP, accuses Akhilesh Yadav of casting off terrorist circumstances

Polling might be held for 29 constituencies within the first segment and six in the second one segment. Balloting might be held within the first segment for the Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri native frame constituency, which has two individuals. Additionally Learn – When the airport officers informed the cause of the extend within the helicopter flight, Akhilesh mentioned – how would I do know what used to be the rationale

first level

– Notification for the primary segment of polling to be hung on March 3 might be issued on February 4

– Nomination papers will also be crammed from February 4 to February 11

– Scrutiny of nomination papers might be finished on February 14

– Names will also be withdrawn on 16

– vote – Might be on March 3 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Additionally Learn – UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav flies flight from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar after tweet of halting helicopter

2d level

The notification for the second one segment of polling to be hung on March 7 might be issued on February 10.

Nomination papers might be crammed through February 17

Scrutiny of nomination papers might be finished on February 18

– Enrollment bureaucracy will also be withdrawn until February 21

–vote – Might be on seventh March from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Counting of votes: The counting of votes for each the levels might be hung on March 12.

Those are the seats on which elections are to be held

Moradabad-Bijnor, Rampur-Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit-Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow-Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Bahraich, Azamgarh-Mau, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur-Sonbhadra, Allahabad, Kanpur-Fatehpur, Banda-Hamirpur, Jhansi-Jalaun-Lalitpur, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Agra-Firozabad, Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Meerut-Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur.

Allow us to tell that two individuals are elected from Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri seat, one member is elected from the entire closing constituencies.