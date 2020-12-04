UP MLC Election Results 2020 LIVE: BJP’s blatant, SP-Congress remains in armament

UP MLC Election Results 2020 LIVE: The BJP is still ahead in the elections held in the Vidhan Parishad election teacher seat and has demolished the fort of SP and Sharma faction. The counting of votes for the 11 seats of the teacher and graduate quota of the Legislative Council, which started on Thursday, continues on Friday. The BJP’s dominance in this election is clearly visible. Om Prakash Sharma, a veteran of teacher politics from Meerut, has suffered a major setback, he has lost the election himself, his faction has also been defeated.

Srichand Sharma of Bharatiya Janata Party has won from Meerut on Teachers seat, while Dr. Hari Singh Dhillon of Bharatiya Janata Party has won on Bareilly-Moradabad seat. In Lucknow too, Umesh Dwivedi of BJP has won decisively, while the counting of votes on the graduation seat is still going on.

At the same time, in this election of the Legislative Council, the Samajwadi Party has also fielded candidates for teachers and graduates, where SP candidate Dharmendra got 407 votes in the first phase, 345 in the second phase and 236 in the last phase. He has got a total of 1088 votes.

Hari Singh Dhillon of BJP won the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers MLC election by 7963 votes. He got 12827 votes, while second-ranked SP candidate Sanjay Mishra could get 4864 votes. In the third phase, first preference of all 26803 votes has been counted, out of which 1250 were canceled.

Congress candidate Mehndi Hasan got just 276 votes, while Independent candidate Dr. Rajendra Gangwar got 1162 votes and Ram Babu Shastri secured 2016 votes. Abhishek Dwivedi and Pushpendra Kumar were independent candidates who got only four votes each.