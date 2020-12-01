UP MLC Election: Voting for 11 Legislative Council seats continues in UP, votes being cast in tight security

UP MLC Election: Voting is going on today on December 1, for 11 MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh in 72 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Teachers and graduates from five graduate constituencies and six teachers from the constituency will select candidates for these seats. These votes will be counted on December 3, after which it will be known which party has won more seats. Also Read – Maharashtra Legislative Council Election Latest News, Voting is going on in 6 seats, Union Minister Gadkari cast vote

Approximately five lakh secondary and senior secondary teachers are expected to participate in the election of teachers. A total of 199 candidates are in the fray including 114 for graduates and 85 for teachers' constituencies. However, most of them are contesting as independents. However, for the first time in this election, BJP has actively participated in the election of teachers and for the first time it has decided to support candidates in these seats.

BJP's interest in this election increased when the party included MLC (quota of teachers) Umesh Dwivedi. On this, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that we will all contest elections and will also win. Please tell that in the civic elections of teachers, the voters of many districts are included in the voters.

When the BJP was asked why the BJP decided to actively participate in these teachers’ quota elections for the first time, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said that teachers play an important role in shaping the mentality of the society. We are supporting teachers with this objective. We will fight every election because we believe in democracy.

In this regard, the officials of the Election Commission have kept the system tight in view of the epidemic. Everyone has to go through the process of thermal scanning before voting. PPE kits have been arranged at each polling station. At the same time, hand sanitizer, face shield and face mask have also been provided.

Let me tell you that in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council with 100 members, there are a total of 52 of Samajwadi Party, 19 of BJP, 8 of BSP, 2 of Congress and one of Apna Dal (Sone Lal). At the same time, teachers have 1 MLC and while 3 are independents and 14 seats are now vacant.

(Input-IANS)