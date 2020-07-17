UP: Monkeys demolish neighbor’s wall, 5 family members including mother and four children die

Shahjahanpur: A mother and four children were killed and a child was injured when a wall collapsed over a family sleeping on a verandah in the district’s Wajid Khel locality in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday morning. Also Read – Sachin Pilot News: Sachin Pilot does not want to work with Ashok Gehlot, has given challenge to prove majority

At the same time, in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences on this incident and directed for the proper treatment of the injured child. The Chief Minister has instructed the victim family to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister Victim Assistance Fund and to provide proper treatment to the injured child in this accident.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said that Shabnam, who lives in Wajid Khel mohalla under the city Kotwali, was sleeping with her children on the floor outside the room in her house. On Friday morning the monkeys knocked down a neighbor's wall.

He told that the debris of the wall fell on Shabnam and others sleeping on the floor. Shabnam (42) and her children Ruby (20) Shahbaz (5) Chandni (3) Soheb (8) died on the spot due to being buried under the debris, while Sahil 15 was seriously injured in the medical college. Shabnam’s husband has already been admitted for treatment. Shabnam was the only support for these children.

Singh said that on information he and Superintendent of Police S. Anand and administrative officers reached the spot and got the bodies buried under the rubble of the wall. Police has sent the dead bodies for postmortem.

On the other hand, according to a government spokesperson in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has deeply mourned the death of 5 members of a family in the accident of wall collapse in Shahjahanpur district. He has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.