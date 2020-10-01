UP: Murder of a 14-year-old Dalit girl who went out to defecate in Bhadohi, a knife wound on a deadbody found in the field

Bhadohi: The body of a Dalit teenager was found in a farm on Thursday in Bhadohi district after the gang rape incident in Hathras gangrape scandal, Balrampur in UP. The teenager’s face and other parts of his body have been traced to a knife attack. This information was given by the police. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Kangana Ranaut boiled over death after girl child, said this to CM Yogi

According to the police, the incident took place in Tiwaripur village of Gopiganj police station area in the district later in the afternoon. Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said that a fourteen year old Dalit teenager went to the toilet in the afternoon. He told that after not returning for a long time, his brother arrived looking for him and found his body in a field. He told that the body is being sent for post-mortem after taking possession.

The Superintendent of Police said that whether he has been raped or not, it will be known only after the post mortem report is received. At present, a heavy police force is deployed on the spot along with the top officer of the district. According to the Superintendent of Police, criminals are being searched.