UP NEWS: AAP chief Sanjay Singh meets SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, hypothesis intensifies about UP elections

LucknowMeeting elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh within the yr 2022. Because of this, the actions of political events have intensified. Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh met Samajwadi Birthday celebration (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday. Political hypothesis has intensified after this assembly.

Whilst admitting that he met Akhilesh Yadav in a information company dialog, AAP MP Singh mentioned that he congratulated the SP President on his birthday and mentioned the present political state of affairs within the state. The assembly between the 2 leaders happened on the SP's state headquarters in Lucknow.

With a couple of months left for the meeting elections within the state, the political implications of Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration's (AAP) state in-charge's assembly with Akhilesh are being extracted. Alternatively, when requested about this, Sanjay Singh refused to mention the rest.

To a query whether or not Samajwadi Birthday celebration and Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration can have an alliance within the upcoming meeting elections, Singh mentioned, “We can not say the rest about it at this time.”

It’s price noting that the meeting elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh early subsequent yr. The Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration is attempting to determine its foothold within the political box of the state and is besieging the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) led executive of the state on more than a few problems.