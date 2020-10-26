Entertainment

UP News: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar claims – firing on convoy, police deny

October 26, 2020
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls: The convoy of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, returning after addressing a rally in Bulandshahr district, was allegedly attacked late on Sunday night. Azad said that his convoy was fired. Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted late on Sunday night, ‘Opposition parties scare our candidate for Bulandshahr election. After today’s rally, my convoy was shot in a cowardly manner. This shows their frustration. They want to poison the atmosphere but we will not let it happen. ‘ Also Read – For the first time in 600 years, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran will not be burning with Ravana in this city, know

Chandrasekhar said that his convoy was fired when members of his Azad Samaj Party were campaigning for the upcoming by-election. It is not clear whether the Bhima army chief himself was present at the time of the incident. This incident happened before the Bulandshahr by-election on 3 November.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh has denied that the attack on Chandrashekhar’s convoy was denied. He said that he has received information about a clash between the workers associated with the candidates of Azad Samaj Party and AIMIM. The report of the attack on Chandrashekhar’s convoy is yet to be confirmed.

Bulandshahr seat is also included in the by-elections in 7 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with which the Bhim Army is going to make its political debut. Chandrashekhar has made Haji Yameen his party’s candidate from Bulandshahr.

(Input: IANS)

