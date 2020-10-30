UP News: Dalit village head’s husband burnt to death in suspicious condition in Amethi, family accused of murder

Uttar Pradesh News: Another shocking incident is coming from Uttar Pradesh. A case has been reported of burning the husband of Dalit head alive in Bandoiiya of Munshiganj in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh. Pradhan’s relatives have accused him of murder. The police have registered a case and started investigation. Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said on Friday, “At 11.56 pm, information was received about the incident that Arjun Kori, husband of Chhotka Devi, the head of Bandoiya, was lying in critical condition in the yard of a person named Krishna Kumar. The police immediately arrived and sent Corey to the hospital. ‘ Also Read – UP News In Hindi: Blast in firecracker factory, two including Congress leader died

Regarding advance deliberative action by collecting incident and evidence of death while going to Lucknow for meeting and treating in a half / injured state in the compound of Krishna Kumar of President Arjun, in village Bandoiiya, Munshiganj police station area.

He told, ‘He died on his way to Lucknow this morning. On the basis of the families’ tahrir, a case has been registered against five people and investigation is being done. In this context, Surey Kumar, son of the deceased Kori, told that his father went to the market to buy vegetables at six o’clock on Thursday evening. When he did not return home, the search began and he was found in a grave state of bloom inside the yard of the compound of a man named Krishna Kumar Tiwari.

Surendra said that in critical condition, Corey was taken to the community health center Bhetua, where the doctors sent him to Sultanpur. He told that after this the doctors there told him to take him to Lucknow and he died on the way.

Surendra claimed that his father had taken the names of four people before the death and said that they were set on fire after being beaten. They accused him of murder due to enmity. The Superintendent of Police said that FSL and surveillance teams are engaged in this matter and a fair investigation will be done. The officer claimed that the accused will be caught soon.

