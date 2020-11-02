UP News: In Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, parents murdered pregnant daughter for false pride, know the whole matter

Uttar Pradesh News: Another sensational incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh. In Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the parents of a 20-year-old woman killed her after getting pregnant before marriage. Both the accused have been arrested. Station House Officer (SHO) of Nawabganj Akhilesh Pratap Singh said that the body of the unidentified girl was found on the railway tracks near Alapur in Pratapgarh district on 25 October. Also Read – BSP MP Afzal Ansari – ‘Yogi government avenging defeat’

The body was identified by Kamlesh Kumar Yadav, the girl’s father. He had alleged that his daughter was murdered and had complained to the police against an unknown killer. FIR was registered at Nawabganj police station. Investigation revealed that the woman was pregnant at the time of her death. Also Read – Sale of firecrackers is allowed for only three days in Ghaziabad on Diwali, know what is the complete order …

The SHO said that Kamlesh Kumar Yadav and his wife Anita Devi were called for questioning on Friday. During interrogation, both of them said that on October 24, they took the unwell daughter for ultrasound test on the advice of a doctor. Tests revealed that the daughter was six months pregnant. He tried to find a doctor to have an abortion, but could not succeed. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: After Meerut, now burnt body recovered from farm in Mahoba of UP, fear of murder

He told that he used to repeatedly ask the daughter about the man with whom she was in a relationship. But he refused to give his name. After this, the victim’s parents took her to the railway tracks near Alapur at night and killed her. He threw the body on the tracks so that it looks like an accident or suicide. The SHO said that the used ax has also been recovered and the couple was sent to jail on Saturday.

(Input: IANS)