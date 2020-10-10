UP News: In the murder of two people, life imprisonment to six people of the same family, know the whole matter

UP News in Hindi: A court in Hamirpur convicted six people of the same family in the murder case of two people and sentenced them to life imprisonment. District Government Advocate Ashok Kumar Shukla said that after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and defense advocates by the court of Special Judge (Robbery) Anil Kumar Shukla, on January 17, 1995, Jeep driver Amar Singh and auto driver Pappu of Deputy Superintendent of Police in Maudha town Raees Uddin, Qutub Uddin, Kalandar, Sharif Uddin, Nasim Uddin and Alim Uddin of the same family have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the case of shooting and killing Amir Mohammad, his sons Jamiluddin and Devi Singh. Along with this, a fine of Rs 26-26 thousand has been imposed on all. Also Read – Husband beheaded wife, took him to police station, said in front of police – it was very bad, I cut it

He said, "In this case, the plaintiff Amir Mohammad had filed a case of murder and attempt to murder against 9 people of the same family, but during the hearing, Razi Uddin, Saeed Uddin and Naeem Ahmed alias Budhu died." Public prosecutor Shukla said that the incident occurred due to business rivalry between the two sides, both the people who died had no concern from either side.

He told that 'that day Amir Mohammad of Kamhariya village along with his two sons were getting their jeeps built in the shop of Mistry near Bada Chauraha in Maudha town. Then Rajee Uddin, Saeed Uddin, Rais Uddin, Qutub Uddin, Qalandar, Sharif Uddin, Nasim Uddin, Alim Uddin Naeem Ahmed alias Budhu came from a four wheeler and fired indiscriminately on their village. 'Shukla told that. The jeep driver Amar Singh and auto driver Pappu of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, who were constructing a government jeep in the vicinity, were shot dead and Amir Mohammad, his son Jamil Uddin and Devi Singh, a resident of Maudha were injured.

