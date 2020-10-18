UP News: Priest had fired on himself as part of plot to grab land, police arrested 7

Gonda Priest Attack: In Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, the priest Samrat Das himself attacked him. The priest had himself attacked on October 10, so that he could implicate Amar Singh in a false case. The priest’s eyes were on Amar Singh’s 120 bighas of land, which he wanted to grab. The police have arrested 7 people after the case was revealed. Police gave this information on Sunday. The opposition had shown an aggressive attitude towards Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the attack. Also Read – Ballia Shooting Case: UP STF arrested Dhirendra, the main accused in the Ballia firing

The Gonda police on Saturday arrested Munna Singh, Vipin, Neeraj Singh, Sonu Singh, Mahant Sitaram, Shiv Shankar Singh and Vinay Kumar from Haridwar Singh Bagh in Tirmanorama village under Itiathok police station area. Gonda SP Shailesh Pandey said that Samrat Das has been shot on the shoulder and is being treated in the hospital. He will be arrested as soon as he is discharged from the hospital. Police have seized indigenous tamanchas from Sonu Singh, Mahant Sitaram, and Munna Singh. Also Read – Eliyan in Noida NCR: People in Noida NCR look like Alien-Iron Man, stirred up

Munna had allegedly fired at the priest, after which the priest claimed that Amar Singh, along with Mukesh Singh, Bhayaharan Singh and Daroga Singh, attacked him while he was sleeping in the temple on the night of October 10-11. Was Gonda SP said that there was a dispute over land between the two. The accused Vinay Kumar was even planning to contest the upcoming panchayat elections against Amar Singh. The police officer said, “Thus both of them conspired to implicate Amar Singh.” Also Read – UP: Police revealed, Gonda priest was involved with sarpanch and Mahant in plotting attack on himself

The police had registered an FIR based on the statement of the priest and arrested Daroga and Dahyaran on the same day. Now, they will be released.

(Input: IANS)