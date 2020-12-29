UP NEWS: trapped himself in the circle to trap neighbors, the daughter whose kidnapping was told, she opened the secret in the police station

Pilibhit, UP, kidnapping NEWS .. In Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, a man concocted the story of kidnapping his own 10-year-old daughter to implicate his neighbors in a criminal case. But his claim backfired. “Based on the statement of her daughter, the police will now take action against her father. Also Read – AIMIM Chief Owaisi said about the law against ‘Love-Jihad’ – BJP’s state governments are making fun of the constitution

In fact, the man from Pilibhit city lodged a complaint on Saturday that his daughter was allegedly abducted by her neighbors. On this, the police immediately started Khajobin of the girl. During the investigation, the police also questioned the girl’s grandmother. However, his story did not match the CCTV footage of the time. However, in the evening, the police were informed that the girl had been left home by two men. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Farmers jam on Delhi border, Vaghela detention in Gujarat, Lallu in UP custody, Digvijay said – Congressman sleeping

After this, the police came to the police station. He told the police the story of his abduction as told by his father. But the police managed to take him into confidence during interrogation and told that his father had left him at a relative’s house in Pipariya village under the Puranpur Kotwali police station on Friday evening and then took him back home on Saturday evening Returns. Also Read – UP: Complaint filed against three including Union Minister Smriti Irani, accused of demanding Rs 25 lakh

Lis has placed the girl under the protection of the Child Welfare Committee, where her statement will be recorded. He was also sent for medical examination. SHO Atar Singh of Sunagarhi police station in Pilibhit city said, “Based on the statement of the girl, action will be taken against her father.”