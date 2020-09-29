UP: Nirbhaya lost the battle of life, died in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi

Uttar Pradesh: A 19-year-old girl from Chandpa area, a victim of gang-rape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, died at around 6:00 am Tuesday during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Four youths with him had crossed the limits of grief and carried out the rape incident, broke his backbone and cut his tongue after the rape. The youths fled leaving him thinking he was dead. But she was saved and today she lost the battle of life. The police administration in Hathras has become more alert as soon as its information is received. Also Read – Shocking: Three robbery sisters had created terror, such people used to hunt …

Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer has confirmed the death of the victim. Let me tell you that on September 14 along with the girl, four youths in the field carried out the shameful incident of gang rape. After which, in the ICU of the hospital, seeing the victim’s delicate condition

Was put on ventilator. He was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi from JN Medical College, Aligarh on Monday after his condition became very critical and he died this morning. Also Read – Dalit girl crosses the limits of humanity and will get shaken after knowing condition

A 19-year-old woman who was gang-raped and assaulted in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh, passes away at a hospital in Delhi, confirms her brother. Also Read – Threat to Yogi Adityanath – Get Mukhtar Ansari out of jail, otherwise he will kill you The woman was gang raped in Hathras on 14th September, 2020. – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Let me tell you about the incident in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras, the victim had told in a statement to the magistrate that four youths raped her in the field and tried to strangle her for protesting Ki, broke her spinal cord and also cut her tongue.

The victim identified the four accused as Sandeep, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi. The Superintendent of Police had told that Sandeep was arrested on the day of the incident and later Ramu and Lavkush were also arrested and on Saturday, the fourth accused Ravi was also arrested and sent to jail.

According to the police, a case of gang-rape and attempt to murder has been registered against the four accused. Officials said that the trial would be conducted in a speedy court. The victim was admitted to Aligarh’s JN Medical College on the second day of the incident, where she was in critical condition and was put on ventilator.

She remained unconscious for about a week after the incident. His condition was worrisome since the incident. After seeing his condition yesterday, he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died this morning.