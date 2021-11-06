UP: Now a affected person of Zika virus present in Kannauj, the collection of sufferers in Kanpur is 79

one examined sure for Zika virus in Kannauj and 79 at Kanpur: The unfold of Zika virus in UP has now greater from Kanpur to Unnao. Nowadays on Saturday, a affected person has been showed to be inflamed with Zika virus in Unnao district. On the similar time, with the arriving of 13 extra new circumstances in Kanpur on Saturday, there were a complete of 79 circumstances of Zika virus within the district thus far. On this method, the entire collection of sufferers in each the districts of the state has long past as much as 80.Additionally Learn – UP: CM Yogi transferred Rs 1100 to each and every father or mother of one.80 crore scholars, centered Akhilesh Yadav

We had despatched 32 samples for trying out out of which one examined sure for Zika virus. The affected person had visited Shivarajpur, Kanpur & stayed at a village there for one night time. He complained of cough, chilly&fever after returning. 19 samples from his village despatched for trying out: CMO Kannauj %.twitter.com/46uHVwHcRm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2021

Additionally Learn – If the SP MLA didn’t smash the short, the police ‘forcefully’ admitted him to the clinic, know the entire topic

Kannauj CMO, “We had despatched 32 samples for trying out, out of which one was once discovered inflamed with Zika virus. The affected person had long past to Shivrajpur in Kanpur and stayed there for one night time in a village. After returning, he complained of cough, chilly and fever. 19 samples have been despatched from his village for trying out. Additionally Learn – Zika virus Replace: 30 new sufferers of Zika virus in Kanpur, overall collection of 66

A complete of 79 circumstances of Zika virus were discovered thus far. The RRT crew of the Well being Division is doing door-to-door visits to each and every of the inflamed sufferers. They’re being instructed concerning the precautions to be taken. Interplay with sufferers is being carried out thru telephone within the morning and night: Visakh G Iyer, DM Kanpur %.twitter.com/7lKQqHplq6 – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) November 6, 2021

Kanpur DM Visakh G Iyer mentioned, a complete of 79 circumstances of Zika virus were discovered thus far. The RRT crew of the Well being Division is doing door-to-door visits to each and every inflamed sufferers. They’re being instructed concerning the precautions to be taken. Interplay with sufferers is being carried out thru telephone within the morning and night.

A senior professional mentioned on Friday that thirty extra circumstances of Zika virus were reported in Kanpur, taking the entire collection of inflamed other folks in Kanpur district to 66, which contains 9 Indian Air Drive (IAF) team of workers. After this, 13 extra circumstances greater on Saturday and the entire determine reached 79. The primary case was once reported in Kanpur on 23 October when IAF warrant officials have been discovered inflamed with Zika virus.