UP: Now the divisional delivery officer suspended within the Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari (Mukhtar Ansari) The well-known ambulance case associated with (Ambulance Case) In Uttar Pradesh govt, the then Divisional Shipping Officer of Barabanki, Rajeshwar Yadav has been suspended. Because the Divisional Shipping Officer, Yadav was once posted in Barabanki on the time of registration of the ambulance. He's posted in Ballia since July 2019.

Further District Justice of the Peace Ram Asare on Thursday showed the suspension of the Divisional Shipping Officer of Ballia, Rajeshwar Yadav. In keeping with departmental assets, the state govt has taken this motion in opposition to Yadav within the well-known ambulance case involving Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

It's value noting that BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari was once produced in a court docket in Mohali, Punjab on March 31 final in an extortion case. The ambulance from which Ansari was once introduced had a Barabanki quantity plate. When the police investigated, it was once discovered that Alka Rai, the operator of Shyam Sanjeevani Clinic in Mau, and a few of her buddies had registered this ambulance within the yr 2013 at the foundation of solid paperwork. At the moment Rajeshwar Yadav was once the Divisional Shipping Officer of Barabanki.

On this case, a case was once registered within the town Kotwali of Barabanki, during which Mukhtar Ansari was once made an accused of conspiracy and forgery. Barabanki police say that Dr Alka Rai, her affiliate Dr Sheshnath Rai, Mukhtar Ansari, Mujahid, Rajnath Yadav and others had ready solid paperwork for registration of ambulances underneath prison conspiracy.

On this case, the police have arrested Alka Rai, Sheshnath Rai and Rajnath Yadav, whilst a praise has been declared on them for the arrest of Anand Yadav, Shahid and Mujahid.