UP: OHE line damaged in Kanpur, motion of many trains affected

UP, Kanpur, Trains, Information: A big educate coincidence has survived within the nation-state space of ​​Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In step with the ideas, a educate collided with an animal close to Jhinjhak railway station in Kanpur Dehat district of UP overdue remaining night time, destructive 3 poles of the OHC line. The motion of many trains used to be disrupted because of this coincidence. Many trains are caught at the Delhi-Howrah path.

Educate motion disrupted after a educate hit an animal close to Jhinjhak Railway Station in UP’s Kanpur Dehat district overdue remaining night time, leaving 3 pillars of OHC line broken. Restore paintings underway. Visuals from the spot & railway station. %.twitter.com/Svr1UPIzov — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2021

In step with the most recent data, the restore paintings is being performed unexpectedly. As quickly because the details about the incident used to be won, there used to be a stir within the railway management. Fast restore groups had been rushed to the spot and service paintings used to be began expeditiously to make sure rapid operating of trains.