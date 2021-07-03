UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar mentioned – Asaduddin Owaisi too can transform the Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Baliya: Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Birthday celebration, mentioned that if Asaduddin Owaisi turns into a voter of Uttar Pradesh, he may also be the executive minister of the state. Former BJP best friend Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Birthday celebration President and previous cupboard minister Rajbhar whilst chatting with journalists at his place of dwelling in Rasra district on Friday night time mentioned that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) If he turns into a voter of Uttar Pradesh, then he may also be the Leader Minister right here. Additionally Learn – Uttar Pradesh Elections: In UP, Muslim-Kushwaha-Chouhan can be made CM, there can also be 20 deputy CMs – OP Rajbhar gave a brand new formulation

SBSP chief Rajbhar mentioned, “Muslims are about 20 p.c in Uttar Pradesh. If they have got a proportion, they must actually have a proportion in energy, they have got a proper, Muslims even have their proportion. He wondered, “Why cannot the son of a Muslim transform the Leader Minister and Deputy Leader Minister? Is it a criminal offense to be a Muslim? He mentioned that the BJP shaped the federal government in Jammu and Kashmir via negotiating with Mehbooba Mufti, who all the time talks about separatism and Pakistan. With out naming Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajbhar mentioned that he grew to become out to be crafty and got here from Uttarakhand and turned into the Leader Minister via changing into a voter of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally Learn – SP President Akhilesh Yadav mentioned – there can be a democratic revolution in Uttar Pradesh

Owaisi’s celebration will struggle on 100 seats within the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections

After appearing neatly within the Bihar meeting elections, AIMIM has already introduced to contest 100 seats within the meeting elections to be held within the yr 2022 in Uttar Pradesh. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi had mentioned on June 27 that they might sign up for fingers with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Birthday celebration and Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of smaller events, within the Uttar Pradesh Meeting. will contest the election. The Hyderabad MP tweeted in Hindi and introduced that his celebration would contest the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. Owaisi most often provides messages on social media in English. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Elections: Nationwide Kisan Manch will contest on all seats, aiming to hook up with 1 crore other people in 3 months

Owaisi had mentioned that when it comes to the Uttar Pradesh meeting, we’ve determined to box our applicants on 100 seats.

Owaisi had mentioned that when it comes to the Uttar Pradesh meeting, we’ve determined to box our applicants on 100 seats. The celebration has began the method of deciding on the applicants and we’ve additionally launched the candidate utility shape. In any other tweet, he mentioned, we’re with OP Rajbhar sahib ‘Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha’. We now have now not spoken to every other celebration referring to elections or alliances. Meeting elections are due in Uttar Pradesh subsequent yr. Allow us to tell that within the Bihar Meeting elections, AIMIM had contested on 20 seats and received 5 seats.