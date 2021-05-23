UP: Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra calls for investigation into daughter’s loss of life, calls for CCTV pictures be given

Kim Diaz
UP, Varanasi, Pt Chhannulal Mishra, NEWS: Pandit Chhannulal Mishra (Padma Vibhushan), the rustic’s perfect recognized musician and classical singer and Padma Vibhushan, has demanded a daughter’s loss of life probe within the clinic’s loss of life. Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, mentioned, “My daughter has been lifeless for just about 20 days however we nonetheless have no longer won any record from the clinic.” We call for CCTV pictures to determine the cause of his loss of life. Additionally Learn – Video: Collector slaps younger guy, apologizes after video went viral on social media

Let me inform you that Sangeeta Mishra, the daughter of the prestigious musician and classical singer and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra of PM Narendra Modi’s constituency, died on twenty ninth April ultimate month. Pandit Chhannulal Mishra’s circle of relatives has accused the clinic management of negligence in remedy. The clinic control has denied the allegations made through the Mishra circle of relatives. On the identical time, the district management has shaped a panel to research the topic. The circle of relatives of Pandit Chhannulal Mishra says that the clinic control must supply CCTV pictures in order that it may be recognized. As a result of if CCTVs aren’t discovered quickly, they may be able to be deleted and this won’t expose the cause of their daughter’s loss of life.

