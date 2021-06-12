UP Panchayat Chunav Re-poll 2021: Balloting continues for vacant posts in 73 districts of UP, vote casting could also be happening in Lucknow-Ayodhya-Rae Bareli

UP Panchayat Election Re-poll 2021: 3 Tier Panchayats in Uttar Pradesh (UP Panchayat Elections) Balloting is occurring from 7 am on Saturday morning for the elections to the vacant posts. Polling being held at polling stations in 73 districts of the state will proceed until 6 pm. Lalitpur (Lalitpur District) and Kasganj (Kasganj District) Balloting is going down all over the place with the exception of. covid protocol all over the place (Covid-19 Protocol) There are strict directions to be adopted. After vote casting these days, the counting of votes will happen on June 14. Additionally Learn – UP Panchayat chunav 2021 Effects: Counting of votes for UP Panchayat elections the next day to come, instructor organizations announce boycott

In keeping with the State Election Fee, the village heads (Gram Pradhan) Ok 128, Zilla Panchayat contributors (Zilla Panchayat) Six of Kshetra Panchayats and 137 of Gram Panchayats (Gram Panchayat) Polling is being held for 14,179 vacant posts. Because of uncontested election on some of the general seven vacant posts of district panchayat contributors, six shall be decided on by means of votes. On this series, out of the overall 186 vacant posts of Kshetra Panchayat contributors, vote casting shall be hung on 137 posts after 44 elected unopposed. Additionally Learn – UP Panchayat Chunav 2021: Greater than 75% vote casting within the closing section of UP Panchayat elections, effects will come on Would possibly 2

Out of 156 vacant posts of village heads, 26 have been elected by means of consensus. Out of two,27,504 vacant posts of Gram Panchayat contributors, there was once little need for elections after withdrawal of nominations on 2,06,941. Balloting shall be held in the remainder 73 districts with the exception of Lalitpur and Kasganj within the state. For this time’s by-election within the state, measures had been taken to forestall corona an infection along side safety preparations at 8321 polling puts. Additionally Learn – UP Panchayat Chunav Balloting Reside Updates: 62.35 % vote casting until 5 pm within the 3rd section of Panchayat elections

Lucknow District (Lucknow Panchayat Re-poll) By way of-elections are being hung on 158 seats, through which Sarojininagar (Sarojini Nagar) and Mohanlalganj (MohanlalGanj) Contains one seat each and every for the submit of head. BDC in Sarojininagar too (BDC) The method of election for the submit could also be being finished. Except for this, vote casting is occurring for the submit of member space panchayat in 155 seats. Tight safety preparations had been made at each and every polling station.

Panchayat elections in Ayodhya (Ayodhya Panchayat Chunav) Balloting is on for the vacant posts. Balloting is occurring for 161 posts right here. Those come with elections on 3 village heads, 4 BDCs and 154 panchayat contributors. 66 polling stations had been arrange in 9 blocks of the district. The SDM Tehsildar is the zonal Justice of the Peace, whilst 14 sector magistrates had been posted.

Sonbhadra district (Sonbhadra Panchayat Re-poll) Balloting is occurring these days for the election of vacant BDC and Gram Panchayat member posts. Elections are being performed for 7 posts of Kshetra Panchayat Member (BDC) and 154 vacant posts of Gram Panchayat Member within the district. Elections shall be held these days from 7 am to six pm amid tight safety preparations. The obligation of 332 body of workers is engaged within the election. Except for this, the obligation of 21 Sector Magistrates has been imposed.

Rae Bareli (Raebareli Panchayat Chunav) Polling for Panchayat by-elections began on Saturday in 332 cubicles. Round 1.50 lakh electorate will make a decision the destiny of over 350 applicants. Agra (Agra native Elections Replace) 43,957 electorate are exercising their franchise for 160 posts. In 54 gram panchayats, 156 gram panchayat contributors, 3 pradhans and one kshetra panchayat member are being elected. There have been 2704 nominations for 2239 vacant posts of Gram Panchayat member, election has been held unopposed for 2083 posts. One of the vital 4 vacant posts of village head has been elected unopposed.

Aligarh (Aligarh Native Elections Replace) In 155 cubicles, 74 thousand electorate are vote casting underneath the supervision of zonal and tremendous zonal magistrates. A complete of 421 posts are being held in 123 panchayats. 155 cubicles had been made. Balloting may also be held for 2 BDCs and one head submit. (IANS Hindi)