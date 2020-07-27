UP people should be ready, weather conditions will happen in the next 48 hours

Weather in Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, there was light rain in some areas during the last 24 hours, but people waiting for rain in most parts had to face the humid heat, but now in the entire 48 hours, there are chances of rains in entire Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Weather Updates: 50 percent more rain in Bihar, 18 percent less in northwest India

According to the report of the Zonal Meteorological Center – During the next 24 hours, rains are expected to occur at many places in the eastern parts of the state and in some areas of the western areas. There is a possibility of rain in most parts of the state during the next 48 hours. During the last 24 hours, there were rains in some parts of the state. During this period three centimeters of rain was recorded in Nighasan (Kheri) and two centimeters in Balrampur and Meerut.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Water Commission report, the Ghaghra river has crossed the danger mark in Elginbridge (Barabanki), while in Turtipar (Ballia) it is already flowing above the red mark. Its water level in Ayodhya is still near the danger mark. The Rapti river is flowing well above the danger mark in Burdaghat (Gorakhpur), while its water level in Rigauli (Gorakhpur) and Bansi (Siddharthnagar) has reached near the danger mark.

Apart from this, the Kavano river is flowing above the danger mark at Chandradipaghat (Gonda), Basti and Mukhalispur (Santakbir Nagar), Gandak river at Khadda (Kushinagar), Budhi Rapti Kakrahi (Siddharth Nagar) and Kunhara river at Herbazar (Siddharth Nagar). . Due to floods of rivers, many areas of many eastern parts including Gorakhpur, Gonda and Barabanki have been flooded. The administration has started efforts to deal with the floods.