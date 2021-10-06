UP: Physician raped feminine physician in a lodge in Noida, absconding after FIR

Noida: Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh) Ok Noida (Noida) in a lodge in a lodge with a feminine physician along with her fellow physician (Physician raped feminine physician) Have a bodily dating. A feminine physician from Ghaziabad, in a report back to Noida Police Station Sector 20, informed that a physician from her Faridabad had raped her in a lodge situated in Sector-2, Noida at the pretext of marriage.Additionally Learn – Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Giant allegation towards son, ministerial submit at risk, Ajay Mishra Teni meets Amit Shah in Delhi

The station in-charge stated that this situation has been registered at the orders of the courtroom. The police is investigating the topic via registering a file of the incident. The accused is absconding. Police is looking for him.