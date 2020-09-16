UP Police Announce- Bring Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari’s sons, get reward of 25000

UP crime: Lucknow Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on both sons of BSP MLA and Mafia don Mukhtar Ansari – Abbas Ansari and Omar Ansari, whoever gives information about these two will be given this reward money. Please tell that both the sons of Mukhtar Ansari are wanted in the cases of illegal land grab and the police is looking for them. Also Read – Elderly woman raped by 70-year-old woman, threatened with death, then …

BSP MLA Abbas Ansari has won gold medals in international shooting competitions and contested the 2017 assembly election from Ghosi on a BSP ticket.

Two days ago, the Ghazipur police registered a case against Mukhtar's wife Afsha Ansari, his brothers – Sharjeel Raja and Anwar Shahzad – for confiscating land under the Gangster Act, indulging in embezzlement and other criminal activities. In this regard, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said that cases were registered against Abbas and Omar in the matter of land grabbing and illegal construction.

Two buildings belonging to Abbas Ansari in posh Dalibagh area were recently demolished by the state government on 27 August. The Commissioner of Police said that the police had asked the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against the two brothers.

Meanwhile, the police is also preparing to bring Mukhtar Ansari to Uttar Pradesh. Mukhtar is currently lodged in Ropar Jail in Punjab.

The state government has already clamped down on Dawn’s economic empire and its income is Rs 48 crore per year, according to sources, it has been stopped. Their properties have been confiscated or demolished in Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mau and Jaunpur.