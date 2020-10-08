UP police brought Congress leader Sheoraj Jeevan Valmiki to the police station, claiming custody

Hathras Case: The police have taken into custody the police Dalit leader Shyoraj Jeevan Valmiki, who came out in a sting operation of a TV channel in the case of alleged gang rape and assault on a 19-year-old Dalit girl in a village in Hathras, UP. At the same time, the SIT probing the case summoned 40 people in this case and called for questioning. Also Read – Hathras case: Video recording came out just after the incident, evidence of 4 people present

Actually, TV channel Ripal Bharat claimed in its sting operation that the Congress is trying to stage a riot in Hathras of UP. The channel had shown footage of the alleged controversial conversation of party’s Dalit leader Shyoraj Jeevan Valmiki in this operation. In this, Congress leaders were also seen saying that the riot will not stop. There is complete preparation. Many people will be cut, many will be killed. The channel also showed Valmiki’s photos with top Congress leaders. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress released first list of 21 candidates of Bihar, see list

Congress leader Shyoraj Jeevan was brought to the police station in Hathras for questioning. At the same time, Sheoraj said, “I have been taken into custody.” Also Read – VIDEO: Black flag, stone pelting shown to former MP Kamal Nath’s convoy

Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan at a police station in #Hathras for questioning. He says, “I have been taken into custody.” https://t.co/lA1bZhIRFp pic.twitter.com/ernPlyOZiN – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

After this sting operation, the police also filed a case against the top leaders of the party, including Congress leader Valmiki.

In this case, the family members of the accused have accused the victim’s family of assaulting her. Four accused arrested in the case wrote a letter to the police claiming their innocence. The main accused Sandeep has confessed to his friend.

Please tell that in this case, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the victim’s family. Several opposition parties including the Congress had also questioned the Yogi government of UP, police, administration and investigation. After the warming of this case, the fear of ethnic conflict in the area also increased. The UP Police has revealed the conspiracy of riots in this case, in which PFI has been asked to fund from abroad.

On September 14, four youths of the forward caste are accused of gangrape from a 19-year-old Dalit girl. The victim died on September 29 while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The dead body of the victim was cremated near her house on 30 September. Her family alleges that the local police conducted the funeral in a hurry. A SIT was formed by the UP government in this matter and after that CBI investigation was also announced. The government was also said to have narco test of the plaintiff and the defendants, including the police officers in the case.