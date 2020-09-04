UP: Police claim about conspiracy in Ballia district police chowki – conspiracy, FIR registered on 102 people

Baliya: On Thursday, police have registered a case against 42 persons named and 60 unknown in the case of vandalism, damaged vehicles and stone pelting in Rasda town of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. In this case, the police have arrested 15 accused and sent them to jail. Also Read – Video: Uproar over beating of youth in police custody, 6 policemen including ASP and many injured

Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said on Friday that in Rasda town on Thursday, the police have registered a case against 42 persons named and 60 unknown in various sections in connection with a case of vandalism, damage to vehicles and stone pelting. He said that the police, taking prompt action, arrested 15 accused and sent them to jail. Also Read – UP: If BJP’s MLA is announced, I will give it if I do not build roads in the area

Deputy Inspector General of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey has called the story of the beating of a young man named Panna Lal Rajbhar (35) by the police a fake. He informed media persons that when stone pelting started during Chakka jam yesterday, Panna Lal, who was said to be dead and unconscious, first got up and ran away. Another senior police officer said that in order to gain political advantage in the election of Gram Panchayat, by putting onion and turmeric paste on Panna Lal’s back, he was declared dead and unconscious and the whole incident was planned in a planned manner. Also Read – Heer Khan used to make objectionable videos on Hindu gods, police investigating foreign connections

Police had recovered Panna Lal from the house of a neighbor on Thursday. Police conducted a medical examination of Panna Lal twice, in which no marks were found on her body.

DIG Dubey said that in order to gain political advantage in the election of Gram Panchayat, by putting onion and turmeric paste on Panna Lal’s back, he was declared dead and unconscious and the whole incident was carried out in a planned manner.

The DIG said that action will be taken against the guilty police personnel in this case. At the moment, police station in-charge Dharmendra Singh and chief constable Rajbali have been suspended. He said that the most stringent legal action will be taken against the mischievous elements under the Gangster Act.

On Thursday, the villagers blocked the Lucknow-Ballia highway, accusing the police of brutal beating of a young man named Panna Lal Rajbhar in Rasda town on Thursday. During this, fierce villagers pelted stones and damaged six vehicles along with demolition in a temporary police post. A total of 12 people, including Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav, were injured in the incident.