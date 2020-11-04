UP: Police Inspector started calling the girl at her house at night by talking obscenely on the phone

Bhadohi: A case has been suspended against a policeman for allegedly indulging in obscene talk with a girl who was tortured from her home in Kotwali area of ​​Bhadohi. It is alleged that in the meantime, Galla Mandi police chowki in-charge Santosh Kumar Rai took the phone number from the student and, while talking very vulgarly, wrongly asked her to come to his house at night. The student recorded the conversation over the phone and complained with the audio two days ago. Also Read – Faizal Khan, who prayed in the temple of Mathura, was sent to 14 days judicial custody

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said on Wednesday that a 21-year-old Dalit graduate student was constantly harassed by his stepmother and thrown out of the house. He said that the student had lodged a complaint in Kotwali. He said that it is alleged that in the meantime, the Galla Mandi police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Rai took the phone number from the student and, while talking highly vulgarly, wrongly asked her to come to his house at night.

The Superintendent of Police said that the student recorded the conversation over the phone and had complained with the audio two days ago. After the complaint was found to be true in the investigation, a case was registered against accused Daroga Santosh Kumar Rai on Wednesday evening. Singh said that the investigation of the case has been entrusted to Police Officer Prayank Jain.