UP Police not improved despite Hathras scandal, gang rape victim’s suicide action

Gangrape Victim Commits Suicide in UP: The Uttar Pradesh police, which has done its part in the gang rape and murder case in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, is not taking corrective name. That is why a teenager, a victim of gang rape in Chitrakoot district of the state, had to die due to not filing a case at the police station. Yes… you are reading right. The Superintendent of Police on Wednesday suspended the sub-inspector in-charge of Sadar Kotwal and Saraiyan police post for allegedly committing suicide in a village in Sadar Kotwali area of ​​Chitrakoot district, allegedly gang-raped.

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said, “Suspected Inspector (SHO) in charge of Karvy Sadar Kotwali (SHO) Jaishankar Singh and Saraiyan Police Post in-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Anil Sahu on Wednesday has given.” He told, “On Tuesday night, Inspector General of Police (IG) of Chitrakootdham Region. Satyanarayana and District Magistrate Seshamani Pandey have also given assurance of meeting the victim’s family to get justice. “

The SP said that "Kishan Upadhyay, son of the former village headman and his associates Ashish and Satish were arrested on Tuesday evening on charges of committing gang rape and suicide." Mittal said that in view of the tense situation in the village, a large amount of police force has been deployed since Tuesday and the victim's family, with their consent, has cremated the dead teenager in the presence of police today in the village.

Significantly, on October 8, a 15-year-old Dalit teenager, who was allegedly a victim of gang rape in the forest, committed suicide by hanging himself in his house on Tuesday, angry over the non-registration of the incident. Police have registered a case under section 306 of gang rape (376D) and forcing them to commit suicide under the SCST and POCSO Act after the victim's death.

Earlier, where the victim’s father had accused her of not registering the case, the police had said not to give Tahrir.

