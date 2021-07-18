UP: Police officer beat up lady sitting on most sensible, photograph went viral on social media

Kanpur: A UP Police officer (UP Police officer) photograph of viral in social media (Picture Is going viral on Social Media) During which he’s noticed sitting on most sensible of a girl and beating her. In step with the guidelines, a police officer allegedly sat on most sensible of a girl and thrashed her in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh. It’s being informed that this incident came about remaining Saturday. Footage of the policeman sitting on most sensible of the girl and thrashing her have long gone viral on social media.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan: IRS officer arrested in Kota with Rs 16 lakhs of bribe in automobile

Kanpur Dehat police denied the allegations and mentioned that the group used to be attacked by means of girls of Shivam Yadav’s circle of relatives, who in keeping with the police had threatened a candidate within the panchayat elections. In step with the guidelines, all the way through the hunt of Yadav, there used to be an altercation with the girl of Sub-Inspector Mahendra Patel in Dugardaspur village. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Case filed in opposition to greater than 500 Congressmen together with UP Congress President in Lucknow, accused of breaking the regulation

Kanpur (Kanpur Dehat district) SP Keshav Chaudhary mentioned that the video displays that Patel, in-charge of Bhognipur police outpost, fell at the lady uncontrollably, however in keeping with Yadav’s circle of relatives, the police officer wrongly beat her up. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Prohibition on dressed in denims T-shirts for staff in UP Meeting Secretariat, order issued

The police officer mentioned Yadav used to be playing with some pals and used to be stuck by means of the police, however his mom and spouse caught to avoid wasting him, resulting in a scuffle between Patel and the ladies. He additionally mentioned that Yadav’s spouse Aarti Yadav fell all the way through the scuffle. Alternatively, Aarti refuted his claims and mentioned that she used to be overwhelmed up badly.

Aarti informed journalists, “He slapped after which dragged me to the bottom. He sat on most sensible of me and began beating me badly. The villagers intervened and stored me.” He additionally alleged that Patel demanded cash to liberate Yadav and used to be angered by means of the circle of relatives’s refusal.