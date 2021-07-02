UP Police raids Munavwar Rana’s space, daughter alleges – Policemen entered the home forcibly

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police raided the home of poet Munawwar Rana. On this case, the kinfolk of Munawwar Rana have accused the policemen of getting into the home with out understand. Sumaiya Rana, daughter of Munavwar Rana, has accused the Commissionerate Police on this case that with out understand, greater than 100 policemen all at once entered the home with out informing and stressed youngsters and girls via snatching the telephones overdue at night time. Additionally Learn – UP New DGP: 1987 batch IPS Mukul Goyal appointed as the brand new Director Basic of Police of UP

Sumaiya Rana, daughter of Munavwar Rana, mentioned that the police raided with none professional notice bringing up the firing at the brother on July 28. Sumaiya has additionally shared the video of the police raid going live to tell the tale Fb. Additionally Learn – UP: Son of well-known poet Munnavar Rana attacked, motorcycle riders opened fireplace

There was once firing on Munnavar Rana’s son Additionally Learn – Pretend drugs had been being made in a village of UP, the manufacturing facility was once stuck, used to offer in lots of districts

On June 29, close to Tripula intersection of Sadar Kotwali house of ​​Rae Bareli district of UP, bike-borne miscreants fired on the automotive of Munavwar Rana’s son Tabrez Rana. All through this, two rounds of bullets had been fired. Each the bullets hit Tabrez’s automotive and the accused fled. Please inform that Tabrez’s lifestyles was once stored on this incident. Allow us to let you know that Munavwar Rana is a resident of Rae Bareli and he lives in Lucknow along with his circle of relatives.