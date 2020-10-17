UP: Police revealed, Gonda priest was involved in plotting attack on himself along with sarpanch and mahant

Gonda: The police of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh have claimed that they themselves, Mahant and the village head conspired to carry out a deadly attack on the priest of Ramjanaki temple located in Tirre Manorama of Itiathok police station area. This is revealed by the police of Gonda. Also Read – ‘Mission Shakti’ begins, CM Yogi said – no place in UP for those who put a bad eye on daughters

On Saturday afternoon, District Magistrate Dr. Nitin Bansal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey told a joint press conference that seven accused, including Mahant Vrindaran Tripathi alias Sitaram Das, village head Vinay Kumar Singh, have been arrested in this case and the incident. Asphalt and mobile used in it were recovered. Priest Atul Tripathi alias Samrat Das, admitted for treatment at Lucknow's King George Medical University, is also under police surveillance due to involvement in the conspiracy.

Police said that the priest Atul Tripathi alias Samrat Das, who was sleeping in the historic Shri Ram Janaki temple, was shot and injured at around 2 pm on October 10 and 11. In this regard, the Mahant of the temple, Vrindaran Tripathi alias Sitaram Das, had lodged an indictment against Mukesh Singh, Bhayaharan Singh, Amar Singh and Daroga Singh at the police station.

The police, taking prompt action, arrested the two accused named in the case the next day and sent them to jail.

Officials said that due to an attack on a priest of a prominent temple in the district, many saint Mahants of Ayodhya had come and heard the police, and demanded strict action. The SP said that he had constituted five teams under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police and Jurisdiction Officer to investigate the incident.

The Superintendent of Police has about 120 bighas of land in Sri Ram Janaki temple in village Tirre Manorama, regarding which a dispute is going on between Mahant Sitaram Das and former head Amar Singh and there is also ongoing election rivalry between the current village Vinay Singh and former head is.

SP said that being very ambitious, Mahant Sitaram Das and Vinay Singh planned that if Amar Singh was implicated in a serious matter and sent to jail, then the path of both of us would be flawless and then it was decided under the conspiracy It was done that the priest should shoot Samrat Das in such a way that even if the bullet is fired and his life is saved.

Jurisdictional Sadar Laxmi Kant Gautam told that action would be initiated to release the two accused who were arrested and sent to jail as early as possible in the incident. For this, the report will be sent to the court in every case by the discretion of tomorrow. Apart from this, the names of two persons who have not been arrested so far, including Amar Singh, will be removed from the case, revoking the nomination.